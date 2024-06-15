Modi and Meloni Strengthen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, Boost Global Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have reviewed the progress of their strategic partnership and vowed to bolster cooperation on global platforms and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Meeting on Friday during Modi's one-day visit to Apulia, southern Italy, the leaders reflected positively on their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and applauded ongoing high-level political dialogue. They agreed to expand commercial ties across various sectors, including clean energy and artificial intelligence, under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding on Industrial Property Rights.

The leaders also addressed significant regional and global issues, committing to reinforce defense and security cooperation. Concluding his visit, Modi expressed gratitude for Italy's recognition of India's role in World War II and highlighted future bilateral endeavors in science, technology, and energy transition.

