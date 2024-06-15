Modi and Meloni Strengthen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, Boost Global Cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed and agreed to strengthen their bilateral strategic partnership. They focused on enhancing cooperation in global forums, specifically the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and other multilateral initiatives. They also expanded collaboration in areas like clean energy, manufacturing, and defense.
- Country:
- Italy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have reviewed the progress of their strategic partnership and vowed to bolster cooperation on global platforms and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).
Meeting on Friday during Modi's one-day visit to Apulia, southern Italy, the leaders reflected positively on their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and applauded ongoing high-level political dialogue. They agreed to expand commercial ties across various sectors, including clean energy and artificial intelligence, under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding on Industrial Property Rights.
The leaders also addressed significant regional and global issues, committing to reinforce defense and security cooperation. Concluding his visit, Modi expressed gratitude for Italy's recognition of India's role in World War II and highlighted future bilateral endeavors in science, technology, and energy transition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's Green Ammonia Bid: The Next Step in Clean Energy
China-Pakistan Economic Corridors: A Strategic Partnership for Development
INPRO Dialogue Forum Highlights the Potential of SMRs in Clean Energy Future
Senator Joe Manchin Takes on the Treasury Over Clean Energy Tax Credits
Nepal's Electric Vehicle Revolution: Clean Energy on the Rise