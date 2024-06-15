Left Menu

Modi and Meloni Strengthen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, Boost Global Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed and agreed to strengthen their bilateral strategic partnership. They focused on enhancing cooperation in global forums, specifically the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and other multilateral initiatives. They also expanded collaboration in areas like clean energy, manufacturing, and defense.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 15-06-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 09:00 IST
Modi and Meloni Strengthen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, Boost Global Cooperation
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have reviewed the progress of their strategic partnership and vowed to bolster cooperation on global platforms and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Meeting on Friday during Modi's one-day visit to Apulia, southern Italy, the leaders reflected positively on their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and applauded ongoing high-level political dialogue. They agreed to expand commercial ties across various sectors, including clean energy and artificial intelligence, under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding on Industrial Property Rights.

The leaders also addressed significant regional and global issues, committing to reinforce defense and security cooperation. Concluding his visit, Modi expressed gratitude for Italy's recognition of India's role in World War II and highlighted future bilateral endeavors in science, technology, and energy transition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024