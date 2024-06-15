Kerala Government Urges Centre's Intervention in Loco-Runners’ Strike

The Kerala government has urgently sought the Centre's intervention in the ongoing strike by loco-running employees in the Palakkad Division. This agitation, under the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), began on June 1, demanding a 46-hour rest period instead of the existing 30 hours.

State Labour and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, emphasizing that the 'critical issue' needs resolution to restore normalcy and uphold the legal rights of employees. He highlighted that the strike follows rulings by the Central Administrative Tribunal and Karnataka High Court, which found the denial of proper rest illegal under the Railway Act and Rules.

Sivankutty criticized railway authorities for disregarding these judicial mandates, thereby compromising the safety and well-being of both employees and passengers. He called for the immediate granting of the statutory rest period and withdrawal of all punitive measures against the employees. Meanwhile, the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has accused retired loco pilots of inciting the strike and threatened stern action.

