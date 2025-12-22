Deadly Vendetta: Two Men Murdered in Palnadu Enmity

Two men were allegedly murdered by a gang wielding deadly weapons in Palnadu district, according to police reports on Monday.

Sri Ram Murthy and Hanumanthu were killed near a temple in Adigoppula late Sunday evening. The murder was reportedly orchestrated by a local youth, Y Naresh, due to a lingering dispute.

The conflict began with a prior altercation involving Murthy and Hanumanthu with Naresh. The victims had engaged in a confrontation where Naresh's mother was hit by a stone. In retaliation, Naresh, alongside ten others, launched a fatal attack. Villagers' attempts to mediate failed and police have registered a case, as Naresh and others remain fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)