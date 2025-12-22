Deadly Vendetta: Two Men Murdered in Palnadu Enmity
In Palnadu district, two men were murdered by a gang over a past enmity. The attack was allegedly led by Y Naresh after a recent altercation. The victims, Sri Ram Murthy and Hanumanthu, were killed using deadly weapons. Police have registered a case as Naresh and his accomplices remain at large.
- Country:
- India
Two men were allegedly murdered by a gang wielding deadly weapons in Palnadu district, according to police reports on Monday.
Sri Ram Murthy and Hanumanthu were killed near a temple in Adigoppula late Sunday evening. The murder was reportedly orchestrated by a local youth, Y Naresh, due to a lingering dispute.
The conflict began with a prior altercation involving Murthy and Hanumanthu with Naresh. The victims had engaged in a confrontation where Naresh's mother was hit by a stone. In retaliation, Naresh, alongside ten others, launched a fatal attack. Villagers' attempts to mediate failed and police have registered a case, as Naresh and others remain fugitives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palnadu
- murder
- enmity
- Sri Ram Murthy
- Hanumanthu
- Y Naresh
- attack
- police
- Adigoppula
- dispute
ALSO READ
Christmas Carole Group Attacked in Pudussery
Violence Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police Checkpost Attacked
Tragedy Unfolds: Pregnant Woman Dies After Alleged Family Attack Over Inter-Caste Marriage
Explosive Device Attack Claims Russian General's Life
Acid Attack Shocks Beauty Parlour Owner in Mokama