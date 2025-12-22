Left Menu

Deadly Vendetta: Two Men Murdered in Palnadu Enmity

In Palnadu district, two men were murdered by a gang over a past enmity. The attack was allegedly led by Y Naresh after a recent altercation. The victims, Sri Ram Murthy and Hanumanthu, were killed using deadly weapons. Police have registered a case as Naresh and his accomplices remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:19 IST
Deadly Vendetta: Two Men Murdered in Palnadu Enmity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were allegedly murdered by a gang wielding deadly weapons in Palnadu district, according to police reports on Monday.

Sri Ram Murthy and Hanumanthu were killed near a temple in Adigoppula late Sunday evening. The murder was reportedly orchestrated by a local youth, Y Naresh, due to a lingering dispute.

The conflict began with a prior altercation involving Murthy and Hanumanthu with Naresh. The victims had engaged in a confrontation where Naresh's mother was hit by a stone. In retaliation, Naresh, alongside ten others, launched a fatal attack. Villagers' attempts to mediate failed and police have registered a case, as Naresh and others remain fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025