Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario was the hero of the night as Estudiantes de La Plata emerged victorious with a 2-1 comeback win over Platense, clinching the Argentina's Champions Trophy in San Nicolas on Saturday. A goalless first half gave way to excitement when Platense's Franco Zapiola scored shortly after the break.

Estudiantes, however, showcased their resilience. Their relentless pressure finally paid off in the 79th minute, with left winger Edwuin Cetre delivering a cross expertly met by Fabricio Perez's head and finished off by Alario with another header.

The match's dramatic conclusion saw Alario netting the decisive goal in stoppage time from another Cetre corner. Estudiantes had previously secured their Champions Trophy spot after a tense penalty shootout win over Racing Club, while Platense qualified as the season's Apertura champions.