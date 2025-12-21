Left Menu

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario scored twice to lead Estudiantes de La Plata to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Platense, claiming the Argentina's Champions Trophy. Following a goalless first half, Platense took the lead, but Alario's efforts secured the win for Estudiantes, who qualified after beating Racing Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 06:49 IST
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario was the hero of the night as Estudiantes de La Plata emerged victorious with a 2-1 comeback win over Platense, clinching the Argentina's Champions Trophy in San Nicolas on Saturday. A goalless first half gave way to excitement when Platense's Franco Zapiola scored shortly after the break.

Estudiantes, however, showcased their resilience. Their relentless pressure finally paid off in the 79th minute, with left winger Edwuin Cetre delivering a cross expertly met by Fabricio Perez's head and finished off by Alario with another header.

The match's dramatic conclusion saw Alario netting the decisive goal in stoppage time from another Cetre corner. Estudiantes had previously secured their Champions Trophy spot after a tense penalty shootout win over Racing Club, while Platense qualified as the season's Apertura champions.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025