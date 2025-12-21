Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day
England, resuming their chase with a score of 241 for six, were disrupted by rain on the final day of the third Ashes test at Adelaide Oval. Will Jacks remained unbeaten on 21 and Jamie Smith on 25. Australia, having won the first two tests, looks ahead to the next match in Melbourne on December 26.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 21-12-2025 05:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 05:49 IST
- Country:
- Australia
England's pursuit of victory in the third Ashes test faced a trial as rain interrupted their innings during the morning session on the final day. The team stood at 241 for six, requiring 194 more runs for victory at Adelaide Oval.
In the tense situation, Will Jacks and Jamie Smith were the not out batsmen, on scores of 21 and 25 respectively, when play was halted. This setback adds pressure as England aims to turn the series.
Having secured dominant wins in Perth and Brisbane, Australia leads confidently but anticipates England's response in the forthcoming Melbourne test on December 26.