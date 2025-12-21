Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

England's pursuit of victory in the third Ashes test faced a trial as rain interrupted their innings during the morning session on the final day. The team stood at 241 for six, requiring 194 more runs for victory at Adelaide Oval.

In the tense situation, Will Jacks and Jamie Smith were the not out batsmen, on scores of 21 and 25 respectively, when play was halted. This setback adds pressure as England aims to turn the series.

Having secured dominant wins in Perth and Brisbane, Australia leads confidently but anticipates England's response in the forthcoming Melbourne test on December 26.