Air India's direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai launched

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 15-06-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 23:27 IST
Air India flight Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Air India's direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai was launched at the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram on Saturday.

Machilipatnam and Vijayawada MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Kesineni Sivanadh (Chinni) inaugurated the services.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada International Airport Director Lakshmikantha Reddy said, ''This is a major milestone for our Vijayawada Airport and Air India has introduced the daily flight service A-320 between the two cities, Vijayawada to Mumbai, which starts from Mumbai at 3.55 pm and reaches Vijayawada at 5.45 pm.

''On the return journey, the flight leaves at 7.10 pm and reaches Mumbai at 9 pm daily. This flight not only connects Western India to Vijayawada but also provides a connection to the international flight destinations of Middle East, Europe, US etc.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

