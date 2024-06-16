Left Menu

Sharif Pledges To End Pakistan’s IMF Dependency With Bold Reforms

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif outlines bold reforms to reduce Pakistan's dependency on foreign aid and IMF bailouts. Aiming to revive the economy, Sharif pledges to cut government expenses, improve education and skills for youth, and tackle corruption. Sharif expresses hope for economic independence and sustainable development.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:26 IST
Sharif Pledges To End Pakistan’s IMF Dependency With Bold Reforms
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to end Pakistan's dependency on foreign aid and IMF bailouts, aiming to outpace neighboring countries in economic activity. In a national address on Saturday, Sharif detailed a series of reforms intended to slash government expenses and rejuvenate the country's fragile economy.

The Pakistan government is currently engaged in discussions with the IMF for a loan estimated between USD 6 billion to USD 8 billion. Sharif emphasized that every penny would be devoted to national progress and pledged to use the next five years to equip youth with education and skills.

"Inshallah, this will be the last IMF programme in Pakistan's history. We will stand on our feet and surpass our neighboring countries in economic activity," Sharif declared. The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of difficult decisions for the nation's prosperity, underscoring efforts to dismantle inefficient institutions and curb lavish expenditures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024