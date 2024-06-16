Sharif Pledges To End Pakistan’s IMF Dependency With Bold Reforms

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to end Pakistan's dependency on foreign aid and IMF bailouts, aiming to outpace neighboring countries in economic activity. In a national address on Saturday, Sharif detailed a series of reforms intended to slash government expenses and rejuvenate the country's fragile economy.

The Pakistan government is currently engaged in discussions with the IMF for a loan estimated between USD 6 billion to USD 8 billion. Sharif emphasized that every penny would be devoted to national progress and pledged to use the next five years to equip youth with education and skills.

"Inshallah, this will be the last IMF programme in Pakistan's history. We will stand on our feet and surpass our neighboring countries in economic activity," Sharif declared. The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of difficult decisions for the nation's prosperity, underscoring efforts to dismantle inefficient institutions and curb lavish expenditures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)