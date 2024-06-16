Reserve Bank of India wins risk manager of the year award 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has won the "Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024" by Central Banking, a leading publication based in London, UK. This accolade recognizes RBI's exemplary strides in enhancing its risk culture and awareness, affirming its pivotal role in safeguarding the stability of the Indian financial system.

The announcement was made via a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by the official RBI account. The post read, "The Reserve Bank of India has been awarded the Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024 by Central Banking, London, UK. RBI was awarded the best risk manager for improving its risk culture and awareness. Executive Director Shri Manoranjan Mishra received the award on behalf of the RBI. #rbi #centralbanking #centralbankingawards."

RBI's Executive Director Manoranjan Mishra received the award on behalf of the institution at the award ceremony held in London. The recognition comes as a testament to the RBI's rigorous approach to risk management, which has been crucial in navigating the complex and often volatile financial landscape of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)