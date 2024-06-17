China and Australia Pave Path to Renewed Relations: Premier Li's Landmark Visit
Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met to discuss ways to manage differences as they seek to improve bilateral relations. This marks the first visit by a Chinese premier to Australia in seven years, aiming to resolve trade barriers and conflict issues.
- Country:
- Australia
In a landmark visit marking the first by a Chinese premier to Australia in seven years, Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Both leaders agreed to properly manage their nations' differences, ushering in a phase of renewed diplomatic relations after a hostile era that included trade barriers costing Australia's economy billions.
The discussions were marked by a candid exchange of views on various thorny issues, from lingering trade barriers to military conflicts in international waters. Premier Li stressed that the bilateral relationship was on the 'right track of steady improvement and development.'
During their talks, the leaders also focused on China's interest in investing in Australia's critical minerals sector, essential for the global transition to renewable energy. Meanwhile, Australia confirmed its stance on national security criteria for investments, reflecting its concerns over China's global dominance in critical minerals.
