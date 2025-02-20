Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: New Trade Barriers Set to Shake Markets

President Trump plans to announce new tariffs on various imports, including lumber, cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. He expects these to boost U.S. revenues while offering reprieves for lowered tariffs on U.S. exports. His plans aim to restructure international trade, although experts warn of potential inflationary impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:42 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a move set to further recalibrate global trade dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans to impose new tariffs on imported goods, expanding his strategies to encompass a wider array of products including lumber, cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

Addressing reporters from Air Force One, Trump indicated the tariffs could reach as high as 25%, with implementation potentially starting by early April. While the President anticipates these duties to generate substantial revenue for the United States, he also suggested countries could avoid these tariffs by reducing their own on U.S. exports.

These announcements mark another step in Trump's aggressive trade policy, which has already seen increased tariffs on Chinese imports and threats of additional duties on Mexican and Canadian goods. As Trump continues to use tariffs as a key policy tool, concerns over potential inflation and trade disruptions remain prevalent among economists and trade experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

