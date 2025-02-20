Trump's Tariff Tactics: New Trade Barriers Set to Shake Markets

In a move set to further recalibrate global trade dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans to impose new tariffs on imported goods, expanding his strategies to encompass a wider array of products including lumber, cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

Addressing reporters from Air Force One, Trump indicated the tariffs could reach as high as 25%, with implementation potentially starting by early April. While the President anticipates these duties to generate substantial revenue for the United States, he also suggested countries could avoid these tariffs by reducing their own on U.S. exports.

These announcements mark another step in Trump's aggressive trade policy, which has already seen increased tariffs on Chinese imports and threats of additional duties on Mexican and Canadian goods. As Trump continues to use tariffs as a key policy tool, concerns over potential inflation and trade disruptions remain prevalent among economists and trade experts.

