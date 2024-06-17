Record-Breaking Peripheral Neuropathy Screenings by CORONA in Neuropathy Awareness Week

PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17: Ahmedabad-based CORONA Remedies, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to promoting good health for all, has set Asia record for screening the highest number of patients for peripheral neuropathy using a biothesiometer in a single week.

Recognised by the Asia Book of Records, this remarkable feat was accomplished from May 5 to 11, 2024 which is observed globally as Neuropathy Awareness Week. The achievement underscores the importance of health awareness and highlights the impact of coordinated health efforts. A team of CORONA Remedies screened 21,012 patients with the help of 1,231 doctors at neuropathy detection camps across India during the week. The initiative was part of the company's "Mission Heal India" initiative. It involved collaboration with local healthcare providers, clinics and hospitals, and community leaders in urban centres, rural villages, and remote areas.

Nirav K. Mehta, Promoter & Executive Director of CORONA Remedies, said, "This record is about raising awareness and providing early diagnoses to thousands who might otherwise suffer in silence. Peripheral neuropathy can significantly impact quality of life. We are dedicated to screening peripheral neuropathy regularly throughout the year, aiming to make more patients about the condition. We aim to make a lasting difference in patients' lives through 'Mission Heal India' with the support of the wider medical fraternity." Peripheral neuropathy affects millions globally, especially those with diabetes, endocrine disorders, or vitamin B12 deficiencies. Factors contributing to neuropathy include dietary patterns, particularly vegetarian or vegan diets leading to vitamin B12 and vitamin D deficiencies, heavy alcohol intake, exposure to toxins, side effects of certain drugs, and genetic disorders.

Early detection is crucial for effective management, particularly among diabetic patients as 50 per cent of such patients remain asymptomatic to neuropathy. Without timely intervention, the condition can lead to serious complications like foot ulcers, which can lead to amputations. Along with raising awareness, this unique initiative has provided valuable epidemiological insights. One notable finding is that the prevalence of severe neuropathy is 2.67 times and moderate neuropathy is 2.56 times higher among diabetic patients compared to others.

The Asia Book of Records, a prominent keeper of records for Asian countries, operates under the World Records Union. It collaborates closely with various national record books, including those in Vietnam, Nepal, Cambodia, India, Indo-China, Bangladesh, the US, Ukraine Book, and Indonesia. Its headquarters are located in India and Vietnam. CORONA Remedies Private Limited was founded in 2004 with a commitment to ensuring better health for all. CORONA is the youngest and fastest growing amongst the top 40 companies with the 30th Rank in Indian Pharmaceutical Market. CORONA enjoys leadership positions in women's health, Infertility, and cardiometabolic and a strong presence in Orthopaedics.

CORONA Remedies Private Limited was founded in 2004 with a commitment to ensuring better health for all. CORONA is the youngest and fastest growing amongst the top 40 companies with the 30th Rank in Indian Pharmaceutical Market. CORONA enjoys leadership positions in women's health, Infertility, and cardiometabolic and a strong presence in Orthopaedics.

