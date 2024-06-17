Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal: Minister Bittu Expresses Condolences

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident in West Bengal. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. Efforts are underway to restore railway traffic. At least 15 people were killed and 60 injured when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:34 IST
Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal: Minister Bittu Expresses Condolences
Ravneet Singh Bittu
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in West Bengal.

Bittu stated that the exact cause of the accident would only be determined after a thorough enquiry. He expressed his deep sorrow over the incident.

The minister assured that efforts are being made to restore railway traffic at the earliest possible timeline. The accident, which occurred near Rangapani station, resulted in at least 15 fatalities and left around 60 others injured. Initial reports from the Railway Board estimated the death toll at five, although local officials suggested the number could be as high as 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024