Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal: Minister Bittu Expresses Condolences

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in West Bengal.

Bittu stated that the exact cause of the accident would only be determined after a thorough enquiry. He expressed his deep sorrow over the incident.

The minister assured that efforts are being made to restore railway traffic at the earliest possible timeline. The accident, which occurred near Rangapani station, resulted in at least 15 fatalities and left around 60 others injured. Initial reports from the Railway Board estimated the death toll at five, although local officials suggested the number could be as high as 15.

