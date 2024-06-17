Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal: Minister Bittu Expresses Condolences
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident in West Bengal. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. Efforts are underway to restore railway traffic. At least 15 people were killed and 60 injured when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in West Bengal.
Bittu stated that the exact cause of the accident would only be determined after a thorough enquiry. He expressed his deep sorrow over the incident.
The minister assured that efforts are being made to restore railway traffic at the earliest possible timeline. The accident, which occurred near Rangapani station, resulted in at least 15 fatalities and left around 60 others injured. Initial reports from the Railway Board estimated the death toll at five, although local officials suggested the number could be as high as 15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Goods Train Collision Derails Kanchanjunga Express Near New Jalpaiguri
Union Minister Ravneet Singh conducts review meeting with Railway Board, calls for teamwork to achieve PM Modi's vision
Deadly Train Collision Near Rangapani Station: Five Dead, 30 Injured
Tragic Collision: Goods Train Hits Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal