ESR Group Expands Oragadam Industrial Park with Major Investment
ESR Group has acquired an additional 27 acres at Oragadam Industrial and Logistics Park in Chennai, expanding the park's total area to 107 acres with 2.5 million square feet of development potential. The investment of Rs 276 crore highlights ESR's commitment to enhancing Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape and promoting sustainable infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, ESR Group has acquired an additional 27 acres of land, aiming to expand its existing Industrial and Logistics Park at Oragadam in Chennai. With this acquisition, the ESR Oragadam Industrial and Logistics Park now spans 107 acres, offering a development potential of 2.5 million square feet.
The company's latest Rs 276 crore (over USD 33 million) investment signifies its dedication to strengthening Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape. 'This expansion underscores our commitment to transforming Oragadam into a major industrial hub,' said Abhijit Malkani, CEO of ESR India.
Strategically located in the Oragadam-Sriperumbudur cluster, known for robust demand for Grade A assets, this expansion builds on the success of ESR Oragadam's previous phases. It aims to empower a new era of advanced manufacturing and logistics while prioritizing innovation and environmental sustainability.
