Left Menu

ESR Group Expands Oragadam Industrial Park with Major Investment

ESR Group has acquired an additional 27 acres at Oragadam Industrial and Logistics Park in Chennai, expanding the park's total area to 107 acres with 2.5 million square feet of development potential. The investment of Rs 276 crore highlights ESR's commitment to enhancing Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape and promoting sustainable infrastructure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:41 IST
ESR Group Expands Oragadam Industrial Park with Major Investment
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, ESR Group has acquired an additional 27 acres of land, aiming to expand its existing Industrial and Logistics Park at Oragadam in Chennai. With this acquisition, the ESR Oragadam Industrial and Logistics Park now spans 107 acres, offering a development potential of 2.5 million square feet.

The company's latest Rs 276 crore (over USD 33 million) investment signifies its dedication to strengthening Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape. 'This expansion underscores our commitment to transforming Oragadam into a major industrial hub,' said Abhijit Malkani, CEO of ESR India.

Strategically located in the Oragadam-Sriperumbudur cluster, known for robust demand for Grade A assets, this expansion builds on the success of ESR Oragadam's previous phases. It aims to empower a new era of advanced manufacturing and logistics while prioritizing innovation and environmental sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024