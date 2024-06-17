Germany Seeks 10,000 Trained Maharashtra Youths for First Batch: Minister Kesarkar

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar revealed that Germany is in need of four lakh trained personnel, with 10,000 required in the first batch. This could be a great employment opportunity for the state's youth.

Speaking to reporters, Kesarkar, the minister of school education, shared his recent visit to Germany brought promising prospects for Maharashtra's young population. 'Germany has specifically requested for 10,000 trained youths in the first batch,' he said. 'There are approximately seven lakh trained youths in Maharashtra, and this employment could significantly benefit them and their families. Further details will be disclosed once the state cabinet approves the decision.'

However, Kesarkar noted that he cannot provide more information due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the June 26 Legislative Council polls, the results of which will be declared on July 1.

