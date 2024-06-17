Left Menu

Germany Seeks 10,000 Trained Maharashtra Youths for First Batch: Minister Kesarkar

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar announced that Germany requires four lakh trained personnel, including 10,000 youths in the first batch. This presents a significant employment opportunity for Maharashtra's trained youth. Once approved by the state cabinet, more details will be revealed. Kesarkar cannot divulge further information due to the election code of conduct.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar revealed that Germany is in need of four lakh trained personnel, with 10,000 required in the first batch. This could be a great employment opportunity for the state's youth.

Speaking to reporters, Kesarkar, the minister of school education, shared his recent visit to Germany brought promising prospects for Maharashtra's young population. 'Germany has specifically requested for 10,000 trained youths in the first batch,' he said. 'There are approximately seven lakh trained youths in Maharashtra, and this employment could significantly benefit them and their families. Further details will be disclosed once the state cabinet approves the decision.'

However, Kesarkar noted that he cannot provide more information due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the June 26 Legislative Council polls, the results of which will be declared on July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

