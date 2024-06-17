Left Menu

FSIB Recommends New Senior Executives for Public Sector Banks

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended the elevation of five chief general managers to the post of executive directors in various public sector banks for the year 2024-25. The final decision on their appointments will be made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:00 IST
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the primary agency for appointing directors in state-owned banks, has made significant recommendations this Monday. The FSIB has proposed elevating five chief general managers to the role of executive directors across various public sector banks for the upcoming year 2024-25.

The selection process was intense, involving interviews with 57 candidates between June 13 and 17. FSIB's evaluation considered both the performance of the candidates during the interviews and their comprehensive professional experience. The recommendations are based on the overall merit and are structured in rank order.

The recommended chief general managers include Beena Vaheed (Union Bank of India), Rajeeva (Punjab National Bank), S K Majumdar (Canara Bank), D Surendran (Canara Bank), and Amit Kumar Srivastava (Punjab National Bank). Final approval rests with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. FSIB operates under the leadership of Bhanu Pratap Sharma, with other notable members including Animesh Chauhan, Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari.

