Fitch Ratings Boosts India's Growth Forecast to 7.2% Amid Recovery in Consumer Spending
Fitch Ratings has revised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.2%, citing a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment. The forecast aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's projections. Growth rates for fiscal years 2025-26 and 2026-27 are expected to be 6.5% and 6.2%, respectively.
- Country:
- India
In a recent update, Fitch Ratings has significantly revised India's growth forecast for the ongoing fiscal year to 7.2%, up from the previous estimate of 7% made in March. The upward revision is primarily attributed to a recovery in consumer spending and an uptick in investments.
Fitch's projections align closely with those made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which also forecast a 7.2% growth for the current fiscal year. According to Fitch, this growth will be underpinned by improving rural demand and stabilizing inflation rates.
Looking ahead, the rating agency has projected growth rates of 6.5% and 6.2% for the fiscal years 2025-26 and 2026-27, respectively. Despite some headwinds like recent heatwaves, the outlook remains optimistic owing to strong consumer confidence and continued investment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Asian Stocks Surge on Rate Cut Hopes Amid Persistent Inflation Concerns
Boosting Climate Investments: IPEF Ministerial Meets in Singapore
CEO Pay Soars Amid Economic Resilience and Inflation Challenges
Lenskart Secures $200 Million Investment from Temasek and FMR
Nigeria Stops in Its Tracks: Labour Unions Strike Amid Record Inflation