Sterling Stands Strong Amid Inflation Jitters

The UK pound nudged higher on Thursday as financial markets prepared for data releases concerning consumer spending and business activity. This follows a troubling inflation report earlier in the week, casting uncertainty over upcoming Bank of England policy decisions. Sterling was valued at $1.261, marking a 0.2% rise against the dollar by 1108 GMT. Against the euro, it remained stable at 82.795 pence.

The inflation data, revealing faster-than-expected growth in January, poses challenges for the BoE's projected rate cuts. Despite market wagers on further rate reductions in 2025, the UK consumer price index showed a 3% annual increase in January, exceeding the 2.8% forecast. Notably, services inflation, highlighted by the BoE as problematic, rose to 5%, lagging behind anticipated figures.

Economists and traders will scrutinize UK retail sales and business activity survey data due Friday for insights into economic strength, particularly after recent jobs data and GDP growth figures. Meanwhile, sterling's valuation is also affected by geopolitical risks and the UK's evasion of US tariffs, offering a comparative economic edge over the euro.

