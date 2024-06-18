200 Tourists Evacuated in Sikkim's Landslide Emergency

In the midst of Sikkim's Mangan district's landslide emergency, more than 200 tourists have been successfully evacuated, although around 1,000 remain stranded, a senior police officer confirmed on Tuesday.

Evacuation efforts have been conducted through Chungthang, transporting the tourists to Mangan town, where vehicles arranged by the Transport department are ready to take them to Gangtok, according to Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia.

On Tuesday, 150 tourists were evacuated, complementing the 64 evacuated on Monday, as the district administration, along with the BRO, SDRF, NDRF, and other volunteers, strive to move the stranded individuals to safer grounds.

Continuous rains since June 12 have caused widespread havoc, triggering multiple landslides and isolating the Lachung town, impacting power and food supplies and damaging properties and communication networks.

The collapse of a crucial suspension bridge exacerbated the crisis, but swift and dedicated efforts by the BRO's Project Swastik team have begun restorative actions to reconnect North Sikkim and ensure tourist safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)