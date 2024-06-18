Survivors of Kanchanjunga Express Collision Arrive in Sealdah

The unaffected coaches of the Kanchanjunga Express, which collided with a goods train near New Jalpaiguri resulting in 10 fatalities and multiple injuries, arrived safely at Sealdah station on Tuesday morning, with nearly 850 passengers on board, an Eastern Railway official confirmed.

Severe damage was observed in at least four rear coaches from the collision at Rangapani, roughly 10 km from New Jalpaiguri station on Monday morning.

'Around 800 to 850 passengers arrived at Sealdah at 3.16 am,' stated ER spokesperson Kausik Mitra. The unaffected coaches continued their journey from the accident site on Monday afternoon.

Throughout their journey, passengers were provided medical facilities, food, and water at various stops, including Malda Town and Sealdah, according to Mitra.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, and Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Division Deepak Nigam were present at Sealdah station to assist passengers in reaching home safely, Mitra added.

Train 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala, initially scheduled to arrive at Sealdah by 7.20 pm on Monday, was delayed by eight hours due to the collision.

The transport department provided 16 buses and 60 cars for the safe transportation of passengers to their homes, Mitra said.

