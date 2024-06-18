Bomb Hoax Delays Chennai to Dubai Flight, Passengers Stranded
- Country:
- India
A Dubai-bound flight carrying 286 passengers experienced a delay at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday due to a bomb threat deemed to be a hoax, according to local authorities.
Security personnel launched a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft after receiving an alarming email about a potential bomb threat. Scheduled to depart at approximately 10:30 AM, the flight faced significant delays as precautionary measures were enforced.
Fortunately, after a meticulous search, officials confirmed the threat was unfounded, and the flight was subsequently cleared for take-off to its original destination.
