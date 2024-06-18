Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Delays Chennai to Dubai Flight, Passengers Stranded

A Dubai-bound flight with 286 passengers was delayed at Chennai International Airport due to a bomb threat hoax. Security agencies conducted a thorough inspection after receiving an email warning. The threat was confirmed as a hoax, and the flight was cleared to depart.

Updated: 18-06-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:12 IST
Bomb Hoax Delays Chennai to Dubai Flight, Passengers Stranded
A Dubai-bound flight carrying 286 passengers experienced a delay at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday due to a bomb threat deemed to be a hoax, according to local authorities.

Security personnel launched a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft after receiving an alarming email about a potential bomb threat. Scheduled to depart at approximately 10:30 AM, the flight faced significant delays as precautionary measures were enforced.

Fortunately, after a meticulous search, officials confirmed the threat was unfounded, and the flight was subsequently cleared for take-off to its original destination.

