Another Top Executive Exodus at Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's Chief Financial Officer, Rohit Kumar Gupta, has resigned. Mukund Galgali has been promoted as acting CFO. This is one in a series of recent high-profile exits from the company. Zee is raising Rs 2,000 crore while still embroiled in litigation over a canceled merger with Sony Pictures Network India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has reported another high-level resignation as Chief Financial Officer Rohit Kumar Gupta steps down. The move comes amid a series of executive departures from the company.

ZEE has promoted Mukund Galgali to the acting Chief Financial Officer role. Galgali has been with the group for over 17 years and currently leads the company's Commercial & Strategic Initiatives.

The transition will be effective from June 19, 2024. In recent months, several top executives, including HR head Animesh Kumar and content president Punit Misra, have resigned. Amid these changes, Zee is seeking to raise Rs 2,000 crore and is involved in litigation following a canceled merger with Sony Pictures Network India.

