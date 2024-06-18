Another Top Executive Exodus at Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has reported another high-level resignation as Chief Financial Officer Rohit Kumar Gupta steps down. The move comes amid a series of executive departures from the company.

ZEE has promoted Mukund Galgali to the acting Chief Financial Officer role. Galgali has been with the group for over 17 years and currently leads the company's Commercial & Strategic Initiatives.

The transition will be effective from June 19, 2024. In recent months, several top executives, including HR head Animesh Kumar and content president Punit Misra, have resigned. Amid these changes, Zee is seeking to raise Rs 2,000 crore and is involved in litigation following a canceled merger with Sony Pictures Network India.

