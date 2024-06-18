Left Menu

Maharashtra Unveils Welfare Corporation for Auto and Taxi Drivers

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced a state welfare corporation for autorickshaw and taxi drivers, providing insurance, gratuity benefits, scholarships, and financial assistance. Retired drivers over 60 will receive gratuity, and a corpus fund will be created. The state has also highlighted job opportunities in Germany for drivers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:56 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday the creation of a welfare corporation targeted at autorickshaw and taxi drivers and owners, offering them essential insurance and gratuity benefits.

In addressing a public gathering, Shinde pointed out that the Maharashtra Autorickshaw and Taxi Drivers Owners Welfare Corporation will provide financial assistance and gratuity benefits to all autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the state. Registered members will get Rs 50,000 in accident cases, and a comprehensive policy will be established soon. Additionally, scholarships will be available for the children of registered members, and support will be offered through the skill development department.

Retired taxi and auto drivers over 60 will receive gratuity, with a corpus fund created through contributions from the industries and transport departments. Drivers need to contribute Rs 300 annually until they turn 60 to avail of these benefits. Shinde noted that this initiative sets a new precedent in the state.

The Chief Minister also spoke about a self-employment scheme providing a 35% subsidy from the state Industries department. He highlighted job opportunities in Germany, mentioning four lakh vacancies for drivers with a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh. Eligible candidates can apply as Maharashtra has signed an MoU with the German government.

