Maharashtra Unveils Welfare Corporation for Auto and Taxi Drivers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday the creation of a welfare corporation targeted at autorickshaw and taxi drivers and owners, offering them essential insurance and gratuity benefits.

In addressing a public gathering, Shinde pointed out that the Maharashtra Autorickshaw and Taxi Drivers Owners Welfare Corporation will provide financial assistance and gratuity benefits to all autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the state. Registered members will get Rs 50,000 in accident cases, and a comprehensive policy will be established soon. Additionally, scholarships will be available for the children of registered members, and support will be offered through the skill development department.

Retired taxi and auto drivers over 60 will receive gratuity, with a corpus fund created through contributions from the industries and transport departments. Drivers need to contribute Rs 300 annually until they turn 60 to avail of these benefits. Shinde noted that this initiative sets a new precedent in the state.

The Chief Minister also spoke about a self-employment scheme providing a 35% subsidy from the state Industries department. He highlighted job opportunities in Germany, mentioning four lakh vacancies for drivers with a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh. Eligible candidates can apply as Maharashtra has signed an MoU with the German government.

