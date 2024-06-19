Left Menu

Chinese Automakers Urge Firm Response to EU Tariffs

Chinese and European automakers convened a closed-door meeting, calling for Beijing to retaliate against the European Commission's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The proposal includes raising provisional tariffs on large gasoline-powered vehicles imported from the EU, according to a report by the state-backed Global Times.

Updated: 19-06-2024 09:54 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Automakers from China and Europe held a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, the Chinese state-backed Global Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

Chinese automakers called on Beijing to take firm countermeasures against the European Commission's tariffs on their electric vehicles, and suggested it raise provisional tariffs on large gasoline-powered vehicles imported from the EU.

