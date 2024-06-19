DGCA Pushes for Gender Equality in Aviation: Aiming 25% Women Representation by 2025

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released a crucial advisory aimed at bolstering gender equality within the Indian aviation industry. The directive, which seeks to achieve 25% female representation by 2025, calls on stakeholders to take actionable steps towards this goal.

According to an official source, the circular, in compliance with both the Indian Constitution and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) vision, mandates enhanced representation and the introduction of leadership and mentorship programs specifically for women. It emphasizes tackling stereotypes and promoting a healthy work-life balance for female employees.

The guidelines include enforcing a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment, setting diversity objectives, and fostering inclusive HR policies. Further, it advocates for diverse work profiles for women and the celebration of female role models, aiming to cultivate a more inclusive workforce culture.

