U.S. Pushback on ICAO's Sustainable Fuel Recommendations

The United States has raised objections regarding a proposal on sustainable aviation fuels made during a meeting held by the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), according to the State Department on Monday.

The recommendation, presented by ICAO's Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection, is believed by Washington to potentially penalize American farmers while disproportionately favoring Brazil in the global market.

The U.S. concerns highlight the tension between environmental goals and economic interests in the international aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)