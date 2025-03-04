Left Menu

U.S. Pushback on ICAO's Sustainable Fuel Recommendations

The U.S. government has expressed its objection to a recommendation on sustainable aviation fuels made by the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization. According to the State Department, the recommendation may unfairly disadvantage U.S. farmers while significantly benefiting Brazil, creating an imbalance in the aviation fuel sector globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 03:00 IST
U.S. Pushback on ICAO's Sustainable Fuel Recommendations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has raised objections regarding a proposal on sustainable aviation fuels made during a meeting held by the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), according to the State Department on Monday.

The recommendation, presented by ICAO's Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection, is believed by Washington to potentially penalize American farmers while disproportionately favoring Brazil in the global market.

The U.S. concerns highlight the tension between environmental goals and economic interests in the international aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025