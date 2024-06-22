Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Debt-Ridden Weaver Commits Suicide in Sircilla

A weaver from Sircilla, Telangana, allegedly committed suicide by consuming acid due to overwhelming debt. The deceased, Kudikyala Nagaraju, passed away in the hospital. Financial struggles and lack of work often lead to such tragic incidents among handloom weavers.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:41 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A weaver in the textile hub of Sircilla near Karimnagar in Telangana allegedly committed suicide by consuming a fatal acid as he was unable to repay his debts, police confirmed on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as 42-year-old Kudikyala Nagaraju, consumed the acid on Friday afternoon and succumbed later while undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case of suspicious death was registered following a complaint made by his wife, law enforcement officers stated.

The incident highlights a disturbing yet recurring trend of suicides among handloom weavers, who often face severe financial distress due to insufficient work opportunities and inadequate income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

