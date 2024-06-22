Tragic Demise: Debt-Ridden Weaver Commits Suicide in Sircilla

A weaver in the textile hub of Sircilla near Karimnagar in Telangana allegedly committed suicide by consuming a fatal acid as he was unable to repay his debts, police confirmed on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as 42-year-old Kudikyala Nagaraju, consumed the acid on Friday afternoon and succumbed later while undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case of suspicious death was registered following a complaint made by his wife, law enforcement officers stated.

The incident highlights a disturbing yet recurring trend of suicides among handloom weavers, who often face severe financial distress due to insufficient work opportunities and inadequate income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)