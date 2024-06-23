Left Menu

Bolivia on the Brink: Economic Woes and Political Turmoil

Protesters in Bolivia have arrived in the capital after a week-long march, calling for access to dollars amidst a severe economic crisis. The country's financial problems are exacerbated by political infighting within the governing party, leading to widespread social unrest and uncertainty ahead of the 2025 elections.

In a poignant display of civil unrest, protesters flooded Bolivia's capital after a week-long march, their demands for dollar access intensified by the deteriorating economic conditions. Feet blistered and voices hoarse, they symbolized the deeper frustrations gripping the nation.

The demonstrators, primarily street vendors from Bolivia's vast informal economy, voiced their anger over depleting foreign-exchange reserves and surging prices. 'We are the engine of production,' declared Roberto Rios Ibanez, secretary-general of Bolivia's Confederation of Merchants, reflecting the widespread sentiment of being ignored by the government.

Bolivia's economic decline is partly due to an unprecedented political rift within the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) party. President Luis Arce and former President Evo Morales are engaged in a fierce battle for control ahead of the 2025 elections, further complicating efforts to address the nation's financial crisis.

