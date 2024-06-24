Left Menu

INSILLION Partners with RSGI and IRCTC to Revolutionize Travel Insurance

INSILLION, a major player in Insurtech, has forged a key partnership with Royal Sundaram General Insurance and IRCTC. This collaboration will offer embedded travel insurance policies alongside e-ticket purchases, utilizing INSILLION’s scalable API platform. This move is set to significantly enhance travel insurance delivery in India.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:48 IST
INSILLION, a prominent Insurtech SaaS platform, has unveiled a pivotal collaboration that is set to revolutionize travel insurance delivery. In an ambitious move, Royal Sundaram General Insurance (RSGI) and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have joined forces with INSILLION to provide embedded Group Personal Accident (GPA) policies. These policies will be offered alongside e-ticket purchases through INSILLION's sophisticated API platform.

IRCTC, a major public sector enterprise under India's Ministry of Railways, operates one of the largest travel websites in the Asia-Pacific region, with over 12 million unique visitors monthly. In a remarkable achievement, RSGI issued 640,000 policies in a single day, covering over 1.4 million passengers, with a peak of 30 policies per second during high-traffic periods.

To meet the demands of this high-traffic environment, RSGI leveraged INSILLION's API platform and cloud architecture. Chief Product Officer at INSILLION, Sai Lakshmidar, emphasized the need for a robust technology framework to ensure seamless user experience and high availability. Chief Information Officer at RSGI, Dheepak Rajoo, noted that the partnership allowed for a scalable solution with minimal investment, capitalizing on the embedded insurance opportunity via the IRCTC portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

