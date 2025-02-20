Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP for Ignoring Core Issues, Favoring Capitalists

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly diverting attention from pressing issues while promoting capitalist interests. His remarks sparked significant attention during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Gandhi, after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple on the Churuva border, engaged with party workers at a conference in Bachhrawan. He called on Congress members to strengthen their presence at the booth level, citing rising inflation and the perceived neglect of public concerns by the BJP.

In a related incident, some BJP workers claimed they were detained during Gandhi's visit. BJP mandal president Pravesh Verma alleged that 25 members were confined, criticizing Gandhi for not addressing public issues. However, these claims remained unverified by the local police.

