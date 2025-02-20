Left Menu

Kapil Mishra's Political Odyssey: From AAP Activist to BJP's Hindutva Icon

Kapil Mishra, initially an AAP activist and MLA, has transformed into a BJP politician associated with Hindutva. Having started his career with AAP, he later joined BJP and became a notable figure. His political journey highlights changing alliances and strategies within Delhi's political scene.

Kapil Mishra, once a dedicated activist and minister under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has undergone a significant political transformation. Initially a fierce critic of the BJP, RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mishra is now celebrated within BJP circles as a champion of Hindutva.

His induction into the Delhi Cabinet under the leadership of Rekha Gupta is perceived as part of BJP's strategic maneuvering in the national capital. Mishra's earlier tenure in politics began with his election as an MLA for AAP in 2015, until internal conflicts and allegations against senior AAP figures led to his departure from the party.

Despite losing his MLA status, Mishra's political journey did not halt. Joining BJP in 2019, he ascended to vice-presidency within the party's Delhi unit. His journey reflects the dynamic shifts in political allegiances and the evolving landscape of Delhi politics.

