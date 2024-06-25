Left Menu

Malaysia's Airports Remain National Amid Takeover Bid

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the management and ownership of Malaysia's airports operator will remain under Malaysian control. This statement came in response to protests against a private takeover bid by a consortium involving foreign investors. Both the chairman and CEO of Malaysia Airports Holdings will be Malaysians.

The management and ownership of Malaysia's airports operator will remain in the hands of Malaysians following a bid to take it private, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday.

Anwar told parliament Malaysia Airports Holdings' chairman and chief executive officer will be Malaysians, after protests against a bid by a consortium that includes foreign investors.

