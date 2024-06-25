Bomb Scare on Air India Flight: Suspect Apprehended, No Explosives Found

A London-bound Air India flight received a bomb threat on Tuesday; however, no explosives were found following an extensive search, an official said. Authorities apprehended a man suspected of making the threat call, a Cochin International Airport spokesperson announced.

Security personnel carried out a comprehensive examination of the aircraft, which was ultimately deemed safe to proceed. The bomb threat was received by Air India's call center in Mumbai for flight AI 149 from Cochin to London Gatwick. The alert was quickly communicated to both Air India and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 01:22 hours.

Upon receiving the threat, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately assembled at CIAL. The committee assessed the threat, declared it specific, and implemented thorough security protocols. The aircraft was moved to an isolated parking point, where it underwent detailed security checks.

After clearing the security procedures, the check-in for AI 149 concluded by 10:30 a.m., and the flight was set to depart as scheduled at 11:50 a.m. Subsequent investigations identified the caller as Suhaib, a 29-year-old from Kondotty in Malappuram, who was traveling on the same flight with his family. He was intercepted by security personnel at the international departure terminal and handed over to the police for further questioning and legal action, the spokesperson added.

