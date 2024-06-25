Left Menu

Bomb Scare on Air India Flight: Suspect Apprehended, No Explosives Found

A London-bound Air India flight received a bomb threat on Tuesday. Authorities apprehended a suspect but found no explosives. The aircraft, initially moved to an isolated parking area for thorough checks, was later cleared for departure. Investigations revealed the threat call was made by Suhaib, a passenger on the flight.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:30 IST
Bomb Scare on Air India Flight: Suspect Apprehended, No Explosives Found
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A London-bound Air India flight received a bomb threat on Tuesday; however, no explosives were found following an extensive search, an official said. Authorities apprehended a man suspected of making the threat call, a Cochin International Airport spokesperson announced.

Security personnel carried out a comprehensive examination of the aircraft, which was ultimately deemed safe to proceed. The bomb threat was received by Air India's call center in Mumbai for flight AI 149 from Cochin to London Gatwick. The alert was quickly communicated to both Air India and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 01:22 hours.

Upon receiving the threat, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately assembled at CIAL. The committee assessed the threat, declared it specific, and implemented thorough security protocols. The aircraft was moved to an isolated parking point, where it underwent detailed security checks.

After clearing the security procedures, the check-in for AI 149 concluded by 10:30 a.m., and the flight was set to depart as scheduled at 11:50 a.m. Subsequent investigations identified the caller as Suhaib, a 29-year-old from Kondotty in Malappuram, who was traveling on the same flight with his family. He was intercepted by security personnel at the international departure terminal and handed over to the police for further questioning and legal action, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024