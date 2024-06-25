Karnataka Secures $6.2 Billion Investment from Global Roadshows

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday announced a projected $6.2 billion investment from the state's roadshows in Massachusetts, California, London, Paris, Geneva, and Munich.

The Minister, who oversees the Electronics, Information Technology, and Bio-Technology portfolios, cited strong interest from international business leaders keen on Karnataka's skilled talent pool.

"An investment of $6.2 billion is anticipated. Our government is dedicated to attracting foreign investment to Karnataka," Kharge declared at a press conference.

He further noted that the proposed Global Capability Centers (GCCs) will create 35,000 to 40,000 jobs in the state.

Kharge emphasized that Karnataka aims to become not only the steel capital but also the innovation hub of Asia.

"Karnataka's human resources are in high demand. We are competing with Europe and America," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)