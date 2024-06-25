Left Menu

Karnataka Secures $6.2 Billion Investment from Global Roadshows

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:05 IST
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday announced a projected $6.2 billion investment from the state's roadshows in Massachusetts, California, London, Paris, Geneva, and Munich.

The Minister, who oversees the Electronics, Information Technology, and Bio-Technology portfolios, cited strong interest from international business leaders keen on Karnataka's skilled talent pool.

"An investment of $6.2 billion is anticipated. Our government is dedicated to attracting foreign investment to Karnataka," Kharge declared at a press conference.

He further noted that the proposed Global Capability Centers (GCCs) will create 35,000 to 40,000 jobs in the state.

Kharge emphasized that Karnataka aims to become not only the steel capital but also the innovation hub of Asia.

"Karnataka's human resources are in high demand. We are competing with Europe and America," he added.

