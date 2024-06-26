Left Menu

North Korea's Mystery Missile: New Threats from the East

North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula, as reported by Yonhap news agency citing the South Korean military. The event amplifies regional tension and international concerns regarding North Korea's missile capabilities.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 26-06-2024 02:14 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea launched an unknown ballistic missile toward the sea to the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday, citing the South Korean military.

