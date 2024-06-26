Lagos Business School Appoints CityBlue Hotels CEO to Hospitality Initiative Advisory Board

Lagos Business School (LBS), Africa’s leading business school, has appointed Jameel Verjee, founder and CEO of CityBlue Hotels, to the advisory board of the LBS Hospitality Initiative. Verjee joins industry heavyweights Trevor Ward and Mossadeck Bally in this prestigious role.

The Academic Director of LBS Hospitality Initiative, Dr. Belinda Nwosu FIH, stated that the Initiative aims to develop and grow the hospitality industry in Nigeria and Africa. It is anchored on four main pillars: Advisory, Engagement, Research, and Capacity Building.

"We are excited to take the next step for our group, both in partnership with LBS Hospitality Initiative and to learn from Belinda and her team," said Verjee.

CityBlue Hotels, a rapidly expanding hospitality and technology business, has operations in five countries across sub-Saharan Africa and significant plans for further growth. The partnership with LBS Hospitality Initiative will accelerate CityBlue’s expansion into West Africa, including a new opening in Accra, Ghana, later this year.

This collaboration will also enhance CityBlue’s focus on executive leadership development and expand its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy across sub-Saharan Africa. Speaking at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Dr. Nwosu remarked, "We are happy that Jameel accepted to join our advisory board as his skill set, demonstrable resilience, and range of experiences in Africa will benefit our goal to co-create solutions for regional players and proactively build a pipeline of local talents for executive leadership in the hospitality industry."

Verjee expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration at AHIF: "Nigeria has the largest population in Africa and the most potential for knowledge-based, tech-driven growth. This is both an honor and an opportunity for us."

The partnership between LBS Hospitality Initiative and CityBlue Hotels aims to revolutionize executive development in the African hospitality industry, aligning with the vision of Lagos Business School to develop responsible leaders to inspire Africa’s growth.