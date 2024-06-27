Chinese EV Invasion: America's Auto Industry at Risk

America's auto industry faces a looming crisis as Chinese carmakers establish operations in Mexico, leveraging North American trade rules to introduce inexpensive electric vehicles (EVs) into the U.S. market. This influx of ultra-affordable EVs threatens to upend the market, jeopardizing American-made EVs, which cost around $55,000, roughly twice the price of their Chinese counterparts.

This scenario echoes past instances where Chinese government-subsidized goods devastated U.S. industries, such as steel and solar equipment. Political figures, including Ohio Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown, have called for decisive action to mitigate this emerging threat. Brown urged an outright ban on Chinese EVs, highlighting the potential existential threat to America's auto industry.

The U.S. has various tools at its disposal to address this risk. Customs officials could deny low-duty or duty-free benefits for Chinese EVs assembled in Mexico. Policymakers might pressure Mexico to restrict Chinese vehicles or bar them outright on national security grounds. However, any actions taken could face legal challenges from companies benefiting from Chinese imports.

