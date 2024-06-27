Vardhman Appliances Closes Pre-IPO Round with Strategic Investment

Delhi-based Vardhman Appliances Limited confirmed the closure of its Pre-IPO placement round, with India Inflection Opportunity Fund acquiring approximately a 5% stake in the company for an undisclosed amount.

Vardhman is a reputable manufacturer in the consumer appliances segment, known for its ISO 9001 and BIS certified products and a loyal customer base across India.

With a strong financial foundation, Vardhman's revenue is around Rs.1000 crores, growing at a CAGR of 18% between Fiscal 2021 and 2024. The company has impressive return ratios with a Return on Equity of 28% and Return on Capital Employed of 34%, backed by a Fixed Asset Turnover of 14.6x.

The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Kundli and Baddi. Apart from its OEM/ODM business, Vardhman's brand 'Lazer' has become a leading name with a diverse portfolio and an extensive distribution network.

Promoted by visionary leader Mr. Parmod Kumar Jain, Vardhman focuses on ethics, innovation, and strategic planning to sustain its competitive edge.

'Our vision is to solve real-time problems with top-quality products,' said Mr. Jain, emphasizing the importance of customer satisfaction and ethical standards.

Ms. Madhu Lunawat, CIO of India Inflection Opportunity Fund, expressed excitement about the partnership, recognizing significant growth prospects in Vardhman.

