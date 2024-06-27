Left Menu

Vardhman Appliances Closes Pre-IPO Round with Strategic Investment

Delhi-based Vardhman Appliances Limited has successfully closed its Pre-IPO placement round, securing a 5% stake investment from India Inflection Opportunity Fund. Renowned for its high-quality consumer appliances, Vardhman boasts impressive financial metrics, a strong manufacturing base, and the prominent 'Lazer' brand. The company aims for sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:25 IST
Vardhman Appliances Closes Pre-IPO Round with Strategic Investment
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-based Vardhman Appliances Limited confirmed the closure of its Pre-IPO placement round, with India Inflection Opportunity Fund acquiring approximately a 5% stake in the company for an undisclosed amount.

Vardhman is a reputable manufacturer in the consumer appliances segment, known for its ISO 9001 and BIS certified products and a loyal customer base across India.

With a strong financial foundation, Vardhman's revenue is around Rs.1000 crores, growing at a CAGR of 18% between Fiscal 2021 and 2024. The company has impressive return ratios with a Return on Equity of 28% and Return on Capital Employed of 34%, backed by a Fixed Asset Turnover of 14.6x.

The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Kundli and Baddi. Apart from its OEM/ODM business, Vardhman's brand 'Lazer' has become a leading name with a diverse portfolio and an extensive distribution network.

Promoted by visionary leader Mr. Parmod Kumar Jain, Vardhman focuses on ethics, innovation, and strategic planning to sustain its competitive edge.

'Our vision is to solve real-time problems with top-quality products,' said Mr. Jain, emphasizing the importance of customer satisfaction and ethical standards.

Ms. Madhu Lunawat, CIO of India Inflection Opportunity Fund, expressed excitement about the partnership, recognizing significant growth prospects in Vardhman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024