Himachal Pradesh Enhancing Tourism with Sustainable Infrastructure

The Himachal Pradesh government is working on developing sustainable tourism infrastructure through public-private partnerships. The initiative aims to make the state a safe and attractive destination, boosting the economy and providing employment opportunities. The recent conference welcomed inputs from private sector developers for upcoming projects under the Asian Development Bank.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:06 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is taking significant strides towards developing sustainable tourism infrastructure by collaborating with the private sector through public-private partnerships (PPP), HPTDC Chairman R S Bali announced.

During a recent conference on business opportunities in Chandigarh, Bali highlighted Himachal Pradesh as a peaceful, safe, and promising destination for tourism. The state aims to harness this potential to bolster its economy and create employment opportunities for its youth.

The conference focused on engaging with the private sector to develop, manage, and operate new properties under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) project, ensuring world-class facilities for tourists. The event also sought valuable feedback and suggestions from developers on design, partnership structures, and more.

