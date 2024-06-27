Himachal Pradesh Enhancing Tourism with Sustainable Infrastructure
The Himachal Pradesh government is working on developing sustainable tourism infrastructure through public-private partnerships. The initiative aims to make the state a safe and attractive destination, boosting the economy and providing employment opportunities. The recent conference welcomed inputs from private sector developers for upcoming projects under the Asian Development Bank.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government is taking significant strides towards developing sustainable tourism infrastructure by collaborating with the private sector through public-private partnerships (PPP), HPTDC Chairman R S Bali announced.
During a recent conference on business opportunities in Chandigarh, Bali highlighted Himachal Pradesh as a peaceful, safe, and promising destination for tourism. The state aims to harness this potential to bolster its economy and create employment opportunities for its youth.
The conference focused on engaging with the private sector to develop, manage, and operate new properties under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) project, ensuring world-class facilities for tourists. The event also sought valuable feedback and suggestions from developers on design, partnership structures, and more.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
World Bank raises GDP projection, says India to keep its fastest-growing economy tag
Nirmala Sitharaman: Steering India's Economy Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
Britain's Economy Stagnates in April
Britain's Economy Stalls in April: Labour Criticizes Sunak's Claims
UPDATE 3-UK economy slows to a halt in April in bad timing for Sunak