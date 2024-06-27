Urban Company Hits Profitability Milestone, Projects Rs 1,140 Crore Annual Revenue

Urban Company has reached a significant milestone, achieving profitability in the April-June quarter, with annualised revenue projected at around Rs 1,140 crore for the fiscal year 2025, stated a top executive on Thursday.

During the discussion of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal confirmed that the company reported Rs 282 crore in revenues for the April to June period.

"This quarter (June 2024) marks our first profitable quarter, and we expect the revenue to annualize to Rs 1,140 crore," remarked Bhal. "We are now fully profitable at the company level. India remains the primary market, contributing 90% of the total revenue, with the UAE close to profitability," he added.

