Urban Company has achieved profitability in the April-June quarter with an annualised revenue run rate of Rs 1,140 crore for FY 2025. CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal highlighted this as the first profitable quarter company-wide, with India being the primary revenue driver, and notable earnings for service partners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:43 IST
Urban Company Hits Profitability Milestone, Projects Rs 1,140 Crore Annual Revenue
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Urban Company has reached a significant milestone, achieving profitability in the April-June quarter, with annualised revenue projected at around Rs 1,140 crore for the fiscal year 2025, stated a top executive on Thursday.

During the discussion of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal confirmed that the company reported Rs 282 crore in revenues for the April to June period.

"This quarter (June 2024) marks our first profitable quarter, and we expect the revenue to annualize to Rs 1,140 crore," remarked Bhal. "We are now fully profitable at the company level. India remains the primary market, contributing 90% of the total revenue, with the UAE close to profitability," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

