IndiaAI Mission Partners with UP to Build One of India’s Largest State-Level AI Skilling Ecosystems

India’s push to build a globally competitive Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem received a major boost with the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Digital India Corporation (IndiaAI Mission) and the Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO).

The collaboration, under the Independent Business Division – IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), marks a significant step towards scaling AI skilling, innovation and workforce readiness in one of India’s largest and most populous states.

The MoU was exchanged by Shri Anurag Yadav, Principal Secretary, IT & Electronics Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Shri Abhishek Singh, Chief Executive Officer, IndiaAI Mission, highlighting strengthened Centre–State cooperation in emerging technologies.

Equipping Youth with Future-Ready AI Skills

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Anurag Yadav said the initiative is a key pillar of the IndiaAI Mission and will play a crucial role in preparing Uttar Pradesh’s youth for future digital careers.

“The Government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to promote skill development, foster innovation and create new employment opportunities,” he said, adding that AI-driven capacity building will be central to the State’s digital growth strategy.

UPDESCO Named State Nodal Agency

Ms. Neha Jain, Managing Director of UPDESCO, informed that for effective implementation of the IndiaAI Mission in Uttar Pradesh:

The Department of IT & Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh has been designated as the nodal administrative department

UPDESCO, Lucknow has been nominated as the State Nodal Agency

This institutional framework is expected to ensure coordinated, timely and scalable rollout of AI infrastructure and training programmes across the state.

65 Data and AI Labs Planned Across Uttar Pradesh

Under the IndiaAI Mission, 65 Data and AI Labs are planned to be established across Uttar Pradesh to democratise access to AI education and hands-on learning.

Progress so far includes:

Two IndiaAI Data and AI Labs operational at NIELIT centres in Lucknow and Gorakhpur

One AI Lab established by an industry partner in Pilibhit

49 Data and AI Labs approved by the State Government, with implementation already underway

13 additional locations to be identified in the next phase

Hands-On, Industry-Aligned AI Learning

The IndiaAI Data Labs will be equipped with AI-ready infrastructure, including:

Advanced computing resources

AI software platforms

Curated datasets

Structured learning modules

Students will receive experiential, project-based training through real-world use cases and problem-solving exercises, enabling them to design, develop and deploy AI-based solutions relevant to industry and societal needs.

Beyond technical skills, the programme will focus on:

Career readiness and emerging AI job roles

Ethical and responsible AI practices

Innovation-driven and application-oriented learning

The initiative aims to bridge the AI skills gap, enhance employability, and create a robust pipeline of AI-ready talent from Uttar Pradesh.

Positioning Uttar Pradesh as an AI Innovation Hub

By aligning education and skilling with future technology requirements, the IndiaAI Data Labs initiative is expected to significantly contribute to:

Digital inclusion

Innovation-led growth

Expansion of the AI startup and talent ecosystem

The partnership reinforces Uttar Pradesh’s ambition to emerge as a leading hub for AI-driven innovation, technological empowerment and skilled human capital, in alignment with the broader vision of Digital India.

Call to Action: Building AI Talent at Population Scale

With one of the largest youth populations in the country, Uttar Pradesh now stands at the forefront of India’s AI skilling mission. The IndiaAI–UPDESCO partnership invites educational institutions, industry partners, startups and innovators to collaborate in building AI capabilities at population scale—transforming talent into technology leadership.