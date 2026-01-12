Left Menu

Fake IAS Officer's Casino Getaway Thwarted at India-Nepal Border

Five people, including a man pretending to be an IAS officer, were arrested at the India-Nepal border by Sashastra Seema Bal. They attempted to enter Nepal in a vehicle with unauthorized beacon lights. The group was headed to gamble in casinos, carrying cash and electronic devices. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:24 IST
Fake IAS Officer's Casino Getaway Thwarted at India-Nepal Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, five individuals, including a man posing as an IAS officer, were apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while attempting to cross the India-Nepal Rupaideha border in Bahraich district. The group was traveling in a suspicious vehicle fitted with unauthorized red-blue beacons and hooters.

Pahup Kumar Singh, Circle Officer of Nanpara, reported that the incident unfolded around 7:30 pm on Sunday. The suspect vehicle, an Innova Crysta with a Uttar Pradesh registration, was halted by vigilant SSB personnel during routine border checks.

A man, identifying himself as Dharmendra, claimed to be an IAS officer stationed at the Lucknow Secretariat. However, after a thorough investigation by the SSB and other agencies, it was revealed that the claim was false. The arrested individuals, residents of Lucknow, were found with Rs 2.17 lakh in cash and electronic devices, en route to gamble in Nepalese casinos. Legal actions are being pursued under Section 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

 United States
2
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
3
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
4
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026