Fake IAS Officer's Casino Getaway Thwarted at India-Nepal Border

In a dramatic turn of events, five individuals, including a man posing as an IAS officer, were apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while attempting to cross the India-Nepal Rupaideha border in Bahraich district. The group was traveling in a suspicious vehicle fitted with unauthorized red-blue beacons and hooters.

Pahup Kumar Singh, Circle Officer of Nanpara, reported that the incident unfolded around 7:30 pm on Sunday. The suspect vehicle, an Innova Crysta with a Uttar Pradesh registration, was halted by vigilant SSB personnel during routine border checks.

A man, identifying himself as Dharmendra, claimed to be an IAS officer stationed at the Lucknow Secretariat. However, after a thorough investigation by the SSB and other agencies, it was revealed that the claim was false. The arrested individuals, residents of Lucknow, were found with Rs 2.17 lakh in cash and electronic devices, en route to gamble in Nepalese casinos. Legal actions are being pursued under Section 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

