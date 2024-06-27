Tragic Slovak Train and Bus Collision Claims Lives
A fatal accident occurred in Slovakia involving a train and a bus, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuring at least five others. The news was confirmed by emergency services on Thursday.
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:58 IST
A Slovak train crash with a bus killed five people and injured at least five others, emergency services said on Thursday.
