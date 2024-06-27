Left Menu

Tragic Slovak Train and Bus Collision Claims Lives

A collision between a train and a bus near Nove Zamky, Slovakia, resulted in five deaths and injured at least five others. The tragic incident occurred as the international train was en route from Prague to Budapest. Emergency services confirmed the fatalities and ongoing efforts to aid the injured.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A Slovak train crash with a bus killed five people and injured at least five others, emergency services said on Thursday.

"According to information from intervening crews, five people suffered injuries that they were unable to survive, and at least five other people are injured," emergency services said on Facebook. The collision occurred near Nove Zamky, 110 km east of the capital Bratislava, as the international train travelled from Prague to Budapest, according to local media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

