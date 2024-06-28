Left Menu

Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport Amid Heavy Rain, One Dead

A roof collapsed at New Delhi's main airport due to heavy rainfall and strong winds, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. Authorities canceled flights from Terminal 1, and emergency services are on-site providing assistance. The incident also led to traffic disruptions and inundated roads in the area.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 09:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A roof collapsed under heavy rainfall and winds at the main airport in India's capital New Delhi on Friday, killing one person and causing authorities to cancel flights from one terminal, officials and media said.

A portion of the canopy at the departures area of Delhi airport's terminal 1 collapsed at 5 a.m. (2330 GMT), a statement from the airport posted on the social media site X said. "There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," the statement said.

News channels reported that three people were injured and one person was trapped under the collapsed roof. All departures from the terminal of low-cost carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were cancelled until 2 p.m. (0830 GMT), the statement said.

Visuals from media showed water pouring from the collapsed roof and a taxi stuck under a pillar, even as rain continued to pelt down in the area, leading to inundated roads and traffic jams. India's aviation minister said he was monitoring the situation and that first responders were working at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

