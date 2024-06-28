Left Menu

Green Cooperation: India and Bulgaria's Growing Economic Bond

India's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Sanjay Rana, emphasized the growing economic and trade opportunities between India and Bulgaria, particularly in sustainable technologies, electric vehicles, and renewable energy, during a visit to Burgas. Celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations, both countries are now exploring deeper economic ties and collaborations in these sectors.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:37 IST
Green Cooperation: India and Bulgaria's Growing Economic Bond
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

India's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Sanjay Rana, highlighted the evolving economic ties between the two nations during his recent visit to Burgas, a significant trade hub. He stated that the ongoing green transition in Europe will foster further cooperation, particularly in sustainable technologies and renewable energy, areas where both countries have shown increasing interest.

This year, marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and India, Rana noted an upswing in bilateral trade, especially in construction materials and special-purpose tools. The ambassador also pointed out potential new trades, including electric vehicle components and specific renewable energy equipment.

Rana also underscored Bulgaria's strategic position and its dynamic economic activities, which make it a key partner for India. He expressed optimism about a bilateral labor agreement that could further benefit Bulgarian employers by leveraging India's skilled workforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

