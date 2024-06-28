German FM Urges Iran to Prevent Middle East Escalation
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged her Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri Kani, to help prevent further escalation in the Middle East. Baerbock emphasized during a phone call that Iran must contribute to peace efforts, according to a post by the German foreign ministry on X.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:14 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told her Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri Kani, that Iran needed to help prevent a further escalation of the situation in the Middle East.
"Further escalation must be prevented at all costs, and Iran must also contribute to this," Baerbock told the acting Iranian foreign minister in a phone call, according to a German foreign ministry post on X on Friday. (Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Unveils Continued Peace Efforts at Swiss Summit
Kaja Kallas: The EU's Tough New Foreign Policy Boss?
Curfew Relaxed in Balasore Amidst Peace Efforts after Group Clash
Panda Diplomacy: China’s Cuddly Foreign Policy Strategy
U.S. Presidential Debate: Russia's Stance and the Foreign Policy Showdown