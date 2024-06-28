Left Menu

HRTC to Boost Fleet and Fill 600 Driver Posts: Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will soon recruit 600 drivers, announced Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The recruitment includes 350 stalled bus driver posts. HRTC plans to buy new buses, encourage digital payments, and form a committee to improve financial conditions. Annual medical check-ups for employees are also planned.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:42 IST
HRTC to Boost Fleet and Fill 600 Driver Posts: Agnihotri
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is set to address its driver shortage by filling 600 vacant posts, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. This includes resuming the stalled recruitment process for 350 bus drivers.

The announcement came during the 156th meeting of the Board of Directors of HRTC, where Agnihotri, also the Transport Minister, emphasized the corporation's commitment to enhancing transportation services, especially in remote areas. To modernize its fleet, HRTC will purchase 250 new diesel buses, 50 tempo travellers, and 24 super luxury buses, costing around Rs 105 crore. In addition, electric buses worth Rs 25 crore will be inducted.

Other key decisions include encouraging cashless transactions and forming a resource mobilisation committee to curb financial losses. The annual revenue and government grant total Rs 1,600 crore, against an expenditure of Rs 1,840 crore. Additionally, pending medical reimbursements of Rs 55.36 lakh will be cleared, and annual medical check-ups for employees will be initiated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024