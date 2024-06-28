HRTC to Boost Fleet and Fill 600 Driver Posts: Agnihotri

In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is set to address its driver shortage by filling 600 vacant posts, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. This includes resuming the stalled recruitment process for 350 bus drivers.

The announcement came during the 156th meeting of the Board of Directors of HRTC, where Agnihotri, also the Transport Minister, emphasized the corporation's commitment to enhancing transportation services, especially in remote areas. To modernize its fleet, HRTC will purchase 250 new diesel buses, 50 tempo travellers, and 24 super luxury buses, costing around Rs 105 crore. In addition, electric buses worth Rs 25 crore will be inducted.

Other key decisions include encouraging cashless transactions and forming a resource mobilisation committee to curb financial losses. The annual revenue and government grant total Rs 1,600 crore, against an expenditure of Rs 1,840 crore. Additionally, pending medical reimbursements of Rs 55.36 lakh will be cleared, and annual medical check-ups for employees will be initiated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)