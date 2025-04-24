Controversial Sentences Spark Outcry Against Tunisian Judiciary
France criticized Tunisia's court sentencing of opposition leaders and businessmen accused of conspiracy, citing unfair trial conditions. This mass conviction exemplifies President Saied's crackdown on dissent, revealing control over the judiciary since dissolving parliament. Opposition figures received severe sentences, fueling concern over Tunisia's democratic future.
- Country:
- Tunisia
France has fiercely criticized the sentences issued by a Tunisian court against opposition leaders and businessmen amidst allegations of conspiracy. The country cited inadequacies in ensuring a fair trial, voicing serious concerns about the Tunisian government's handling of dissent.
Rights organizations echo this sentiment, viewing the mass conviction of dissidents as a concerning sign of the authorities' willingness to suppress peaceful opposition. Tunisia's opposition insists the trial aimed to silence critical voices and fortify authoritarian rule.
Highlighting President Kais Saied's complete control over the judiciary, the trial underscores the lack of judicial independence following parliament's dissolution. Prominent figures received severe sentences, emphasizing a broad crackdown on dissent and posing questions about Tunisia's democratic path.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- trial
- France
- judiciary
- Saied
- opposition
- democracy
- dissent
- conspiracy
- sentences
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's NEET Dilemma: Legislative Leaders Meet Amidst Opposition Criticism
Shifting Political Leadership: South Korean Opposition Moves
Democracy is slowly being finished in country: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at AICC session.
'Fraud' committed in Maharashtra polls to defeat opposition: Kharge at AICC meet.
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Game Changer for Opposition