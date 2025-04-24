Controversial Sentences Spark Outcry Against Tunisian Judiciary

France has fiercely criticized the sentences issued by a Tunisian court against opposition leaders and businessmen amidst allegations of conspiracy. The country cited inadequacies in ensuring a fair trial, voicing serious concerns about the Tunisian government's handling of dissent.

Rights organizations echo this sentiment, viewing the mass conviction of dissidents as a concerning sign of the authorities' willingness to suppress peaceful opposition. Tunisia's opposition insists the trial aimed to silence critical voices and fortify authoritarian rule.

Highlighting President Kais Saied's complete control over the judiciary, the trial underscores the lack of judicial independence following parliament's dissolution. Prominent figures received severe sentences, emphasizing a broad crackdown on dissent and posing questions about Tunisia's democratic path.

(With inputs from agencies.)