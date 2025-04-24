U.S. Committee Pushes for Chinese Telecoms' Compliance Amid Security Concerns

On Wednesday, key figures within a U.S. congressional committee took decisive action, issuing subpoenas to three Chinese telecom companies. This move is part of an investigation into allegations of these firms supporting China's military and governmental efforts, as shown in documents available to Reuters.

The bipartisan initiative by the House of Representatives' select committee on China comes on the heels of high-profile cyberattacks reportedly linked to China. Lawmakers worry these telecom giants might exploit their U.S.-based operations to siphon off sensitive data, leveraging their access to American cloud and internet infrastructure.

Despite the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revoking their operational authorizations, these companies maintain a minor presence in the U.S. through ancillary services. U.S. authorities are wary of this continued operation, fearing potential breaches in national security. Beijing, however, denies any wrongdoing, labeling U.S. actions as unwarranted aggression.

