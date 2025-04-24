Left Menu

U.S. Committee Pushes for Chinese Telecoms' Compliance Amid Security Concerns

U.S. congressional leaders have subpoenaed China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom to investigate their alleged ties to the Chinese military and government. Concerns are rising about these companies potentially misusing access to American data, prompting bipartisan action amid ongoing security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 04:55 IST
U.S. Committee Pushes for Chinese Telecoms' Compliance Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, key figures within a U.S. congressional committee took decisive action, issuing subpoenas to three Chinese telecom companies. This move is part of an investigation into allegations of these firms supporting China's military and governmental efforts, as shown in documents available to Reuters.

The bipartisan initiative by the House of Representatives' select committee on China comes on the heels of high-profile cyberattacks reportedly linked to China. Lawmakers worry these telecom giants might exploit their U.S.-based operations to siphon off sensitive data, leveraging their access to American cloud and internet infrastructure.

Despite the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revoking their operational authorizations, these companies maintain a minor presence in the U.S. through ancillary services. U.S. authorities are wary of this continued operation, fearing potential breaches in national security. Beijing, however, denies any wrongdoing, labeling U.S. actions as unwarranted aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025