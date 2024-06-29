Left Menu

Delhi Metro Station Reopens After Record Rainfall Shuts Gates

Heavy rainfall in Delhi caused the closure of entry and exit gates at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro station. The station has now reopened. The city saw 228.1 mm of rain, the highest June rainfall since 1936. Shuttle services from Aerocity to Terminal 1 were also suspended.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 11:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Entry and exit gates of the Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro station reopened on Saturday after being shut due to heavy rainfall, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

On Friday, the DMRC had announced the closure of the station gates following torrential rains. Shuttle services from Aerocity to Delhi airport's Terminal 1 were also halted.

Early Saturday, the DMRC said Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro station was operational again. Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rain on Friday, the city's highest June rainfall since 1936.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

